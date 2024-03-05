Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,437,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015,792 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.87% of Enbridge worth $614,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $723,255,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after buying an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Enbridge by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,110,000 after buying an additional 2,814,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,961,000 after buying an additional 2,756,079 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.5 %

ENB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.