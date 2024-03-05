Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,316 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.27% of Exelon worth $477,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Exelon by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 120,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,724,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,174,000 after buying an additional 210,213 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $36.40. 5,514,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,887,722. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

