Legal & General Group Plc Sells 191,415 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,826,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191,415 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.65% of Progressive worth $533,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.37. 722,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $193.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

