Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NYSE LMND opened at $16.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. Lemonade has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.18. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The business had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 535,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lemonade by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lemonade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,198,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,847,000 after buying an additional 190,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

