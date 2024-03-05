LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.94

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 80748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

