Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 115.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,453 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,544 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.16. 1,364,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,852. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.21 and a 200 day moving average of $173.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

