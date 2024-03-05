Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138,845 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 14,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 178.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 48,760,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,530,043. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

