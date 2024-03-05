Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.14. The company had a trading volume of 572,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,593. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

