Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 838.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,946 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.66. 1,297,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,253,152. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
