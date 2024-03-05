Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 206,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,847,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,469,000 after buying an additional 247,743 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $781,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $58.58. 384,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

