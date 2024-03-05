Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Intuit by 13.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 318,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 53.1% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,252 shares of company stock worth $74,788,873 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.29.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $35.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $633.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $634.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

