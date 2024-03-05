Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 11,125 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after buying an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,947,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after buying an additional 57,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.50. The company had a trading volume of 817,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $122.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

