LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.