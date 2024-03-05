Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Insider Sells £171,000 in Stock

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 950,000 shares of Likewise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total value of £171,000 ($217,032.62).

Likewise Group Stock Performance

Shares of LIKE traded down GBX 1.33 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 18.17 ($0.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,052. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.72. Likewise Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 28 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £44.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,817.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Likewise Group alerts:

Likewise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Likewise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Likewise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.