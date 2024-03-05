Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Insider Sells £171,000 in Stock

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 950,000 shares of Likewise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total value of £171,000 ($217,032.62).
Likewise Group Stock Performance
Shares of LIKE traded down GBX 1.33 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 18.17 ($0.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,052. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.72. Likewise Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 28 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £44.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,817.00 and a beta of 0.81.
Likewise Group Company Profile
