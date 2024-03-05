Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $460.96. 3,758,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.92 and its 200 day moving average is $399.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a one year low of $324.11 and a one year high of $463.04.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

