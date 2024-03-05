LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stake Lifted by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of LivaNova worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LivaNova by 699.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 143.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 1,309,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $50,390,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 96.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 916,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after purchasing an additional 449,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,877,000 after purchasing an additional 436,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

LivaNova Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of LIVN traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.58. 1,278,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,286. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 166.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.95.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.