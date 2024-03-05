LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.69.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LivePerson

LivePerson Stock Down 3.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

In other news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 354,965 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,231,728.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,899,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,821,112.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 580,852 shares of company stock worth $2,042,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 61.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LivePerson by 132.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.