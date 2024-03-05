London Co. of Virginia Boosts Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $845,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.20.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.0 %

PAG traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.75. 114,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.37 and a 52 week high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

