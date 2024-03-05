London Co. of Virginia Has $37.81 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.34% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $37,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.47. 187,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

