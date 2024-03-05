London Co. of Virginia Has $5.66 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DE traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.30. 908,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,167. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

