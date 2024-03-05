London Co. of Virginia Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.16. 20,515,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,886,328. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $207.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

