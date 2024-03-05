Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.