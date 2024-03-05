Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,962 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,980. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

