Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,040,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,736. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.18.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

