Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 210 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.06.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $17.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $700.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $728.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $615.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

