Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $5,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,449. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.33. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $177.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

