Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.12. 609,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.