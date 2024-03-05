Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $230.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.79.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.80. 331,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,539. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.48. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $245.29. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,746,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,090,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

