Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down to $3.21

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.10. Lucid Group shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 4,336,476 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after buying an additional 10,991,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,208,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,237,000 after buying an additional 2,569,226 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.