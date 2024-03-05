Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.269 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LUG traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$17.19. 57,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,566. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$13.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. 59.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.