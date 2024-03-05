Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$12.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.87.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

LUN stock opened at C$10.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.35 and a 52 week high of C$11.93.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8730675 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

