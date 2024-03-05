LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. 2,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.48.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

