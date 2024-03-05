LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance
Shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. 2,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.48.
LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile
