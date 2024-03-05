Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Lynch Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Elliott acquired 135,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$234,474.79 ($152,256.36). Corporate insiders own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lynch Group

Lynch Group Holdings Limited operates as a grower, wholesaler, retailer, and importer of flowers and potted plants in Australia and China. The company's product portfolio includes gerbera, geraldton wax, phalaenopsis orchids, potted color products, and other wildflowers. It also exports its products.

