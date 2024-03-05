M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDC. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of MDC opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in M.D.C. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

