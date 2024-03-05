Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $32,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

NASDAQ MANH traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.13. 15,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,451. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.81 and a 12 month high of $258.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

