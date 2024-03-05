Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) PT Raised to $39.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CART. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Benchmark downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Maplebear stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. 2,334,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,649. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,036,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $74,000.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

