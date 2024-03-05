Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.86 ($3.08).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.93) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.30) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 254.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 241.79. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 136.10 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 293.20 ($3.72).

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.29), for a total value of £61,346.74 ($77,861.07). Insiders acquired 176 shares of company stock worth $45,013 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

