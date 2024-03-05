Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a positive rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.43.

Marqeta Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Marqeta by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Marqeta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Articles

