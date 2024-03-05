Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Marriott International worth $48,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.54. 377,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,080. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $252.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

