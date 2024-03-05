Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Paradigm Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.44.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRE

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

TSE:MRE opened at C$11.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$947.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$11.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.10%.

About Martinrea International

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.