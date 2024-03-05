Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. Roth Mkm started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.52.

MRVL opened at $79.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

