MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Get MasTec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

MasTec Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.95. 93,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,048. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,670,000 after acquiring an additional 33,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MasTec by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.