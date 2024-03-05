MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $106.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $87.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,345. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 152.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 30.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

