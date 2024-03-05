Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

MTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.03. 91,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,823. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 3.33. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $67.71.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after buying an additional 531,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,051,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,787,000 after purchasing an additional 299,232 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

