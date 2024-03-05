MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 922,403 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of MDU Resources Group worth $27,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. 89,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,935. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

