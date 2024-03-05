Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35.03 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $35.03 million and $2.11 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000555 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00018617 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

