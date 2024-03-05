Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.30

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.03 ($0.05), with a volume of 5153537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

Metals Exploration Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of £87.15 million, a PE ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Metals Exploration Company Profile

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

