Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $660,744.27

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $59.32 million and approximately $660,744.27 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00003652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,146,139 coins and its circulating supply is 26,124,128 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

