Mina Hits 24 Hour Volume of $142.08 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00001991 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $142.08 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,132,851,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,063,328,304 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,132,786,252.8400393 with 1,063,192,344.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.36002133 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $148,459,731.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.