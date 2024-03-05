MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) is KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,224,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares during the quarter. MINISO Group comprises approximately 13.8% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $83,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNSO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 6,082.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after buying an additional 3,838,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MINISO Group by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,183 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in MINISO Group by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,040,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 842,712 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,490,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 697,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNSO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,269. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

